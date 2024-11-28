Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMBNF remained flat at C$85.73 during trading hours on Thursday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$85.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.49.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.