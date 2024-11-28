Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 36700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Ceiba Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.80. The company has a market cap of £33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

