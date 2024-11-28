Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 58,780 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 28.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Allstate by 787.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

