Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $254.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25,484.00 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $268.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,494 shares in the company, valued at $23,659,812. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.78, for a total transaction of $4,835,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,279,582.96. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,063 shares of company stock worth $404,865,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.