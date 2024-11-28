Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Bryan Tisher Purchases 4,500 Shares

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Tisher purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.12 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,031.00 ($26,643.51).

Capral Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91.

Get Capral alerts:

About Capral

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.