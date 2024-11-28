Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $191.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

