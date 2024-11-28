Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 156.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 111.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $191.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

