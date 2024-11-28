Canadian General Investments Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CGI opened at C$41.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.68. The company has a market cap of C$860.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian General Investments has a one year low of C$33.82 and a one year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
