Canadian General Investments Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:CGI opened at C$41.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.68. The company has a market cap of C$860.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian General Investments has a one year low of C$33.82 and a one year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

