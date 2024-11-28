Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,022. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

