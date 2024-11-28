Cadence Bank Sells 309 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

