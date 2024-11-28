Cadence Bank Sells 2,771 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cadence Bank cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in VICI Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VICI opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

