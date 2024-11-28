Cadence Bank Sells 186 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after acquiring an additional 196,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,938,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $112.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

