Cadence Bank Sells 154 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

