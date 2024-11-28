Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

