Cadence Bank Has $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cadence Bank cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

