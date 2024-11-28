byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO) versus Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Financial Review

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of byNordic Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of byNordic Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Moolec Science and byNordic Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 byNordic Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Moolec Science presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.82%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than byNordic Acquisition.

This table compares Moolec Science and byNordic Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million 6.02 -$7.31 million ($0.20) -4.40 byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

byNordic Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and byNordic Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -97.95% -27.91% byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Moolec Science beats byNordic Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

