BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Shares of REG stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,892,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,902,000 after buying an additional 166,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,327,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,278 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

