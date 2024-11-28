Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 307 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,540,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $175,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
