Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 528 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,871,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,341,000 after acquiring an additional 221,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,186,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,921,000 after acquiring an additional 301,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

