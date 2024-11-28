Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $323,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC opened at $137.42 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.92 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

