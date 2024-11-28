Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DraftKings by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.03 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 82.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

