Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:BAMB)

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BAMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 8,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.
About Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF
