Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 118.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.5% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 9,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $309,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $162.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

