Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $101,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waters by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Waters by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,757,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $386.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.60. Waters Co. has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $395.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.