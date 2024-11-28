Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 1,419 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,085,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,640,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

