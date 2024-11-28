Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$80.32 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$45.48 and a 12-month high of C$81.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.21. The firm has a market cap of C$33.64 billion and a PE ratio of 53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

