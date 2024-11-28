Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Up 96.3% in November

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Shares of Brooge Energy stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About Brooge Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Stock Average Calculator
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.