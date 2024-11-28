Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Up 96.3% in November

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of Brooge Energy stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

About Brooge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.