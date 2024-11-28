Brokers Issue Forecasts for Guess?’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GESFree Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess? stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.94. Guess? has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after buying an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

