Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $27.37

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

YPF opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 932,212 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $6,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 294,803 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

