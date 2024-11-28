Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BHFAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,894. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

