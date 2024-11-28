Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.90), with a volume of 250968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.59) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,646.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.59.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £1,192.77 ($1,512.13). Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Further Reading

