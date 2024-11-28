Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brambles Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Brambles has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

