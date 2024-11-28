Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Solventum by 32.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Solventum by 22.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 51,533 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.