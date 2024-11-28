Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Solventum by 32.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Solventum by 22.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 51,533 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of SOLV stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on SOLV
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.