Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $11.99 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 56.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in AON by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $34,788,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $393.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

