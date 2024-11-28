Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BOZTY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
