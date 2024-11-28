Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BOZTY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.