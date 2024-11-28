BNP Paribas Sells 800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BNP Paribas reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.11 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

