BNP Paribas Sells 500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

BNP Paribas cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in JD.com were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,277 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,635,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,873,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,736 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,642,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $37.19 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

