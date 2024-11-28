BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

