BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $75,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

