BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,673 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 39,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

