Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $471,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $5,131,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in First American Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 101.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.70%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

