Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,626 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,604,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,944,159.76. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,551 shares of company stock worth $20,506,656. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Elastic Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

