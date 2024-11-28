Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,641 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FND opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

