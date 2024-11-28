Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

