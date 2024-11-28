Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $754,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,095. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $235.80 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $237.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.