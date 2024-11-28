BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a growth of 175.1% from the October 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.40%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $2,757,724.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,096,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,596,239.40. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $156,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

