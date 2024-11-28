BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.98 and last traded at $115.39. 290,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 810,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

