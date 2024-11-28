Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the October 31st total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNOX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 233,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNOX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.03% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

