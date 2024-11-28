Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 83,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 362,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). Analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 8.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 74.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,169,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,913,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,329,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $21,225,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

