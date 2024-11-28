BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $33,458,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6,281.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 437,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5,577.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.